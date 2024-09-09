1password.com - Have to login twice every time. Also, extension not working at all
For a couple of weeks now, when I log in to 1password.com, I get to a blank page. When I refresh the page the log in dialog comes up again. I log in again and then it works.
This is consistent behavior (no mistyped pw issue or such).
Also I think at the same time this issue occured, the 1password browser extension started showing only a blank pane, and no log in dialog as is used to.
Vivaldi for Windows. Current version.
Win11
derDay Supporters
@Ketakater
do you have the internal ad blocker enabled? if yes, try to disable and try again
@derDay Yes, that was the first thing I did when the issue occured:
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Ketakater The blank webpanel is create by the extension, a known and confirmed issue.
@DoctorG Is it a vivaldi issue or a 1password issue?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Ketakater I do not know why the extension wants to create a webpanel, you need to ask 1Password support first..