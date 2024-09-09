For a couple of weeks now, when I log in to 1password.com, I get to a blank page. When I refresh the page the log in dialog comes up again. I log in again and then it works.

This is consistent behavior (no mistyped pw issue or such).

Also I think at the same time this issue occured, the 1password browser extension started showing only a blank pane, and no log in dialog as is used to.

Vivaldi for Windows. Current version.

Win11