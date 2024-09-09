Hi! A couple of months I found out that Pinterest was blocking me when I was trying to share the articles from my blog on Vivaldi.net. I thought that there is an error or someone banned me, I got angry and I closed my Pinterest profile entirely, without investigating. Today I reactivated again my profile and saw the same problem. I tried, out of curiosity, to see if the entire domain of Vivaldi.net is blocked and it appears it is, at least for me. However, it works fine when I try with Vivaldi.com. Now, Pinterest has always been a source of traffic to my photography articles, so I’m curious if it’s just me or the other members can see the same blocking? (question for those who already have a Pinterest account). I searched this forum for a similar complaint about Pinterest but I couldn’t find anything (it would be surprising if nobody noticed this until now). Here is a screenshot of what I get. Thanks! ! !

