A lot of people online struggle with various addictions (media, porn, gambling, etc). Personally, I feel a lot of this is because of how easy it is to load up a webpage of your vice of choice and lean back in your chair.

Essentially the feature I want is for a user to be able to tag certain websites as problematic and if they load up the website in the future Vivaldi should simply pop up a message saying "Hey, you from the past said this was a problem. You sure you want to go here?" and then give me the choice to proceed or not.

I feel like this would add a helpful barrier of entry and act as a self-nagging voice, gently helping the user guide themselves towards a better life

Maybe double as a child block and add a password? idk