Background tabs play when regain focus
- I open several YouTube videos in several background tabs.
- I never click on those background tabs.
- I bring some other program into focus, for example, my email client or the terminal or whatever.
- I go back to Vivaldi and make it the active window, i.e. bring it into focus again.
Result: ALL of the background YouTube tabs start playing simultaneously.
This is a bug and it started happening recently.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@ptankov Was fixed in 6.9.3447.41 Stable and 6.10.3458.19 Snapshot.