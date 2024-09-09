IPad air 4th generation

IPadOS 17.6.1

Since I upgraded my iPad to 6.9 the behaviour of the Speed Dial has changed.

In all previous versions clicking on the + sign would open the Speed Dial page ready for me to either select one of the buttons or type into the search/address bar. In 6.9 clicking on the + sign opens the Speed Dial with a dropdown of recent searches overlaid. I have to dismiss this before getting access to the Speed Dial buttons.

Is this intended behaviour? If it is then is there a setting to turn it off? I have failed so far to find one.

I can see why some people may find this change useful but I find it just gets in the way of what I actually want to do!