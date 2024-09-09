iPad 6.9, speed dial and recent searches
IPad air 4th generation
IPadOS 17.6.1
Since I upgraded my iPad to 6.9 the behaviour of the Speed Dial has changed.
In all previous versions clicking on the + sign would open the Speed Dial page ready for me to either select one of the buttons or type into the search/address bar. In 6.9 clicking on the + sign opens the Speed Dial with a dropdown of recent searches overlaid. I have to dismiss this before getting access to the Speed Dial buttons.
Is this intended behaviour? If it is then is there a setting to turn it off? I have failed so far to find one.
I can see why some people may find this change useful but I find it just gets in the way of what I actually want to do!
jane.n Vivaldi Team
When you have "Focus Address Bar on New Tab" enabled in Settings > Tabs, then indeed focusing on the Address Field and opening the keyboard is expected. Whether the drop-down menu with suggestions should open immediately or only when you start typing, is something we need to reconsider. We'll look into it, but for the time being, if it bothers you, I recommend disabling the setting.
@jane-n Yes, that did it. Thanks!
Can I suggest that having the drop down appear when I start typing makes more sense than having it appear immediately, or rather it does for people who have the Speed Dial page set up and use it regularly.
Having said that, now that I have switched off "Focus Address Bar on New Tab" the popup doesn't show when the new page opens but does show as soon as I press in the address bar to begin typing - which makes everything make perfect sense, at least in my use case.
So I think that disabling the setting does what I want with no inconvenience at all. I had just misunderstood the implications of switching it on!
Thanks once again!