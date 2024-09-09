Cannot Set Yandex Mail as an eMail Client in Vivaldi Browser
-
Hello!
Since few days ago I started to notice that in Vivaldi Mail in browser I don't get anymore any new emails from Yandex Mail (my primary email account). Another my email account, Gmail works normally in Vivaldi (as email client).
After trying literally every possible solution mentioned online, nothing worked (reinstalling, disk & registry cleanup, mail debugging,...)!
In the end I did noticed that setting a new email client in Vivaldi via password doesn't work neither for Yandex, neither for Gmail, but it does work if done via OAuth (Gmail setting includes it). But sadly setting Yandex Mail doesn't include OAuth, only a password.
So, the issue with a password confirmation in general is the problem (despite that the username & password are correct), but sadly, as I mentioned, Yandex Mail email client setting in Vivaldi does not include OAuth.
Any good news/tips about my issue that I missed?
Thanks in advance & greetings from Slovenia!
-
@PantherOfCarantania I've also seen posts about issues with Yahoo mail, so I think this is something for the developers to work on.
If Yandex is like Yahoo, they may have the option to issue what Yahoo refers to as device passwords, and at least for Yahoo those still work.
-
@sgunhouse Yandex Mail worked OK in Vivaldi until few days ago, when suddenly new emails from it stopped arriving to Vivaldi Mail...
-
@PantherOfCarantania The last update is what seems to have broken Yahoo - how long after the 6.9 update did you notice your problem with Yahoo?
-
PantherOfCarantania
I don't use Yahoo Mail, only Yandex Mail as a primary & Gmail as a backup email client.
After the latest Vivaldi 6.9 update (I updated it as soon as it came out) Yandex Mail worked normally until 3 days ago, when suddenly, without an obvious reason, Vivaldi browser's built-in Mail stopped receiving new emails from Yandex Mail. I did NO updates or any other change on Vivaldi browser at all.
As a reason wrong entered username/password were mentioned, which were correct. In fact, as I mentioned in upper post, no new email accounts are possible to add via password, only via OAuth, which Gmail has, but Yandex Mail does not have during the setup of it.
-
This is the error I get, if I want to add Yandex mail as a new email account in Vivaldi browser:
"login for imap.yandex.com failed, login invalid credentials or IMAP is disabled sc=E4fFcrA7bGk0_091104_imap-production-375"
All my settings in Vivaldi browser & Yandex Mail are correctly set (IMAP, username/password, ports,...).
-
PantherOfCarantania
I solved the problem!
In this case (to set Yandex Mail as an email account on other email clients) you must first setup a new password for Yandex Mail via Yandex's password app.
After you create a new password, you set it now as a new Yandex mail password. After that setting Yandex Mail as an email account in Vivaldi browser works like a charm.
Yandex changed this rule due to security concerns, since vast majority of users use simple passwords.