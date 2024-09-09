I have also come across something disturbing. A new trend that seems to be into creeping everything and everywhere. I haven't noticed it yet in Vivaldi 6.9 which I just installed side by side with all the other editions to have a look at it after I found this article:

Are these just decorations over the picture as a demo or are they being implement and are they set flash (gradient cycling? or whatever it is called.)

Please PLEASE don't implement these things. I find them no benefit whatsoever. Just a extra things to load and the distraction they cause me and I find many hog CPU time up causing everything to stall. That is the reason why I stopped using Edge (used for Amazon Prime video and imgur via different browser profile shortcuts at one point) in about 2021 when I discovered them in the menu's like favourites and history and certain builds in Windows 10, Watch how much time it takes up to appear in Task manager.

The flashing just annoys/makes me mad in two ways on webpages (just like with any excessive animation after every page load) when they come on FLASH, make me think there is something wrong with my eyes sometimes with the illusion some set, after every page load and during that I find virtually most of them hog up CPU time causing everything else to slow down not just the browser itself, fans to spin louder and increase the page loading time by many seconds. When I hide them in most cases the page seems to load quicker.

It happened with Odysee at one point when finding and the element causing the flashing, it seemed to load much quicker, I contacted detailing this and eventually they set the element not to flash anymore.

Just noticed them on the edit button flash:



##.dropdown-item.placeholder-wave



Added to my block list so it doesn't show again and no massive jump in utilization. The menu seems to load instantly.



Only taking 5% cpu time clicking on that context menu with the edit button not 23% over those 6 little decorations all for them to show just to disappear again.

Five may not do much in stalling for a few seconds it but as you can see what it does in causing high utilization over a decoration and more problematic in contrast when they are plastered all over the page in the load times and the irritation.

Another thing are dimming overlays that seems to be creeping everywhere. They hurt my eyes from the rest of the page going to light to dark and then back to light (why not link it to system colours like with light more and dark mode.) Also they obscure and cut me off from the content which I find very unpleasant I want it left alone like before.

Unfortunately I see that the dimming overlay is the parent overlay of the dialogue so can't hide it without killing both: