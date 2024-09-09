Vivaldi article with animated skeleton placeholders (annoyance & CPU HOGGER) a dimming overlays
-
I have also come across something disturbing. A new trend that seems to be into creeping everything and everywhere. I haven't noticed it yet in Vivaldi 6.9 which I just installed side by side with all the other editions to have a look at it after I found this article:
https://www.neowin.net/news/vivaldi-69-is-now-avalable-with-tab-renaming-more-responsive-ui-and-other-changes/
With this picture:
See the placeholders squared in red:
Are these just decorations over the picture as a demo or are they being implement and are they set flash (gradient cycling? or whatever it is called.)
Please PLEASE don't implement these things. I find them no benefit whatsoever. Just a extra things to load and the distraction they cause me and I find many hog CPU time up causing everything to stall. That is the reason why I stopped using Edge (used for Amazon Prime video and imgur via different browser profile shortcuts at one point) in about 2021 when I discovered them in the menu's like favourites and history and certain builds in Windows 10, Watch how much time it takes up to appear in Task manager.
The flashing just annoys/makes me mad in two ways on webpages (just like with any excessive animation after every page load) when they come on FLASH, make me think there is something wrong with my eyes sometimes with the illusion some set, after every page load and during that I find virtually most of them hog up CPU time causing everything else to slow down not just the browser itself, fans to spin louder and increase the page loading time by many seconds. When I hide them in most cases the page seems to load quicker.
Here is a thread I started on this sort of stuff:
https://www.eevblog.com/forum/dodgy-technology/badbloated-web-design/msg4980007/#msg4980007
It happened with Odysee at one point when finding and the element causing the flashing, it seemed to load much quicker, I contacted detailing this and eventually they set the element not to flash anymore.
Edit:
Just noticed them on the edit button flash:
Hid element:
##.dropdown-item.placeholder-wave
Added to my block list so it doesn't show again and no massive jump in utilization. The menu seems to load instantly.
Only taking 5% cpu time clicking on that context menu with the edit button not 23% over those 6 little decorations all for them to show just to disappear again.
Five may not do much in stalling for a few seconds it but as you can see what it does in causing high utilization over a decoration and more problematic in contrast when they are plastered all over the page in the load times and the irritation.
Another thing are dimming overlays that seems to be creeping everywhere. They hurt my eyes from the rest of the page going to light to dark and then back to light (why not link it to system colours like with light more and dark mode.) Also they obscure and cut me off from the content which I find very unpleasant I want it left alone like before.
Unfortunately I see that the dimming overlay is the parent overlay of the dialogue so can't hide it without killing both:
-
@MrMobodies Why would the window list have placeholders - animated or otherwise. I would think whoever created that screenshot was blocking some titles out for privacy reasons.
-
@sgunhouse I have no idea if you mean on that context menu. Elsewhere yes I may pixel edit my bookmark toolbar to keep it clean.
Ah I think you may mean this one from the article:
Yes maybe that is a possibility (they may have placed the placeholders over stuff to hide them on a browser profile they were using for other things that they didn't want the details to be seen and so I assumed the animated things were going to be implemented in the browser.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@MrMobodies That is not a Vivaldi browser issue!
If you think the forum post's edit-popup has a error, you have to report for upstream NodeBB forum software at https://github.com/NodeBB/NodeBB/issues
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@MrMobodies After you reported to NodeBB issue tracker you can report to Vivaldi bug tracker with Affected Product → "Vivaldi,net website & services" , Type of Issue → "Problem and defect" and add link to your NodeBB bugreport link.
-
@DoctorG Thank you very much for pointing me in the right direction. I'll do that.
This is something I want to add (make awareness here) and in the bug tracker on which isn't technically a bug about what I was mentioning in a different thread which there is a setting for the issue on the bloated menu. (Thank you for the setting.)
@MrMobodies said in Vivaldi 6.9 BLOATED menus/context menus setting PLEASE. (SOLVED):
I have struggled to get Vivaldi 6 in the way want earlier this year but managed to thanks to the help of this forum to make similar to that of what I set with the GUI in Vivaldi 4 with the placements of the address bar, tabs and bookmarks. The only thing is the dimming overlay when taking pictures.
Vivaldi 4:
I use that for general browsing and use the capture a lot until or if this issue gets sorted with some setting in the later editions.
Vivaldi 6:
I wonder, imagine hypothetically if I was playing around with someone's contrast and brightness levels on their screen constantly whilst they were doing stuff depending on what they were doing Would that strain their eyes and make them uncomfortable.