I have struggled to get Vivaldi 6 in the way want earlier this year but managed to thanks to the help of this forum to make similar to that of what I set with the GUI in Vivaldi 4 with the placements of the address bar, tabs and bookmarks. The only thing is the dimming overlay when taking pictures of pages (hurts my eyes and didn't do it in V4) and the startup logo but if the startup logo keeps the development team happy in recognition of delivering something that I can customize many other things then I suppose I'd sympathize the minor annoyance to the fact they had work hard to dress up chrome in a way that appeased me for many years.

Vivaldi 6.4.3



I set the GUI by 75-80% to make make as much room for the contents.

Vivaldi 6.9



I noticed in Vivaldi 6.9 the menu's and context menus are BLOATED. Way too big and in the way with the room it takes. The round menu style I couldn't care less about. When I see things like this I start to think is this the start of it going down hill (I hope not) when I find that form is put over function and I have seen this many time before like with Firefox starting from 2012 where I abandoned it for about 8 years due to issues starting with the built in flash player they integrated to run all the time.

As a browser that likes to boast customizability (credit Vivaldi and Palemoon is all I can find these days) a setting PLEASE to implement a zoom slider for that in settings or even link it the "User interface zoom" level which looks like they are not linked so I can make it smaller would be much appreciated and make a world of difference to my viewing experience. I found all the little things make up the big things too even though they may appear trivial.

I have used Vivaldi since 2020 version 3 after discovering being able to successfully customize it alongside, Firefox 75 to resemble a similar appearance until they started infesting the later builds 78 80+ with more and more dimming overlays behind the dialogues with hurts my eyes due to the sudden change and a whole load of annoying stuff. I gradually migrated from Chrome and Edge over the years the different browser profiles and shortcuts.