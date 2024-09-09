Taken directly from my post on Discord.

[…B]ased on a feature from a premium extension known as IE Tab; Vivaldi is doing everything else, why can't it be a basic file manager?

Depending on the platform used, Vivaldi [will] just pass off variables to open specific files to the system's mimetype controller and from there applications can be opened for specific files. System configuration would still be necessary to define defaults and alternatives since Vivaldi relies upon system binaries, but I couldn't see how this isn't possible considering Vivaldi already provides a clock and mail client.

For Linux users who lean heavily on their web browser to do everything for them already, while not a complete alternative to a native file manager, the ability to have Vivaldi act as a substitute in a work setting can enable intranet administration to disable the default file manager in favour of doing everything in Vivaldi, so that restricted accounts can still fulfill their basic needs.

From hereon; original thoughts

The reason why IE Tab cannot fulfill these needs isn't because the extension costs money after a trial period, but because when attempting to use it for browsing file:/// addresses, the interface takes over all viewable surface area even when contained in a tile, and it isn't nearly as cross-platform it could be.

This isn't suppose to supplant the extension, but instead provide complimentary functions to tie together local file operations where content is received from a remote source, and if possible act as a drag-and-drop interface where files can be provided to web applications which would support such things from any file manager, rounding out functionality for people who could live out of the browser as a desktop alternative, and be one step closer to acting as a ChromeOS alternative.