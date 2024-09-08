Hi everyone,

I recently noticed that when I search for sports matchups like "ASU vs Mississippi State" on Google, Vivaldi doesn't show the box with game details, such as scores and stats. This image:



This is the same box you'd usually see on Chrome or Firefox, and it's not a featured snippet—it's the one that provides a structured display of the game info.

To troubleshoot, I used a user agent switcher extension and changed my user agent to Firefox and Chrome, and interestingly, the game details box appeared just fine in Vivaldi with those user agents. So it seems this feature is not showing up with Vivaldi's default user agent.

Has anyone else encountered this issue? Is there any workaround without using extensions or settings I might be missing?

Before using user agent switcher:



Thanks in advance!