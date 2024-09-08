Google Search Box with Game Details Missing in Vivaldi
Hi everyone,
I recently noticed that when I search for sports matchups like "ASU vs Mississippi State" on Google, Vivaldi doesn't show the box with game details, such as scores and stats. This image:
This is the same box you'd usually see on Chrome or Firefox, and it's not a featured snippet—it's the one that provides a structured display of the game info.
To troubleshoot, I used a user agent switcher extension and changed my user agent to Firefox and Chrome, and interestingly, the game details box appeared just fine in Vivaldi with those user agents. So it seems this feature is not showing up with Vivaldi's default user agent.
Has anyone else encountered this issue? Is there any workaround without using extensions or settings I might be missing?
Before using user agent switcher:
Thanks in advance!
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@arashams Does not work for me from Germany with Chromium 128 and Vivaldi 6.9, no info on game.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
derDay Supporters
is it the same problem as described here? then you should clear the cookies
@derDay Thank you for the suggestion, it is still not working.
@DoctorG mmh..is not the same issue?
@Hadden89 Yes, it is the same, thanks for letting me know.