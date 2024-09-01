Google Scoreboards disappeared?
-
FranticallyDead
I have noticed, for the past few days, when i search, for example 'Premier League, Laliga, Chelsea, Premier league table/live score' , the links to certain related websites are coming but originally, there used to be a google preview showing live scores, line ups and tables. I tried something and it ended up showing 'Sports data is temporarily unavailable.' However, it is working perfectly fine on MS Edge. I tried using a different profile, incognito mode, clearing history, cookies but no solution yet. I also tried to change agent but no help. Is this a bug?
for example, this is the current unwanted situation in vivaldi
and this is the ideal situation ( but this is captured on ms edge, as it is not coming in vivaldi)
-
@FranticallyDead I guess you mean the scoreboard triggered by a google search a s "team A team B results". You should post some screenshots of what you mean and a query to obtain them.
-
FranticallyDead
@Hadden89 Hey there, i just updated the post with the screenshots!
-
@FranticallyDead mmh... I suspect google might have changed something, and now ping some browser obscure data collection service (which is potentially disabled in Vivaldi) to show them. But I'd wait a confirmation from others. Btw, I don't see them either.
One thing you could try is to remove all cookies from google (padlock icon), refresh and allow what they ask for. Likely, the overviews are linked to an acceptance to have the searches stored by google.
-
FranticallyDead
@Hadden89 I tried clearing the cookies and somehow, it came back. however,
when i click on the preview, it shows 'sports data temporarily unavailable'.
If i just simply sign in, it goes back to normal 'bugged' one.