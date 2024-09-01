I have noticed, for the past few days, when i search, for example 'Premier League, Laliga, Chelsea, Premier league table/live score' , the links to certain related websites are coming but originally, there used to be a google preview showing live scores, line ups and tables. I tried something and it ended up showing 'Sports data is temporarily unavailable.' However, it is working perfectly fine on MS Edge. I tried using a different profile, incognito mode, clearing history, cookies but no solution yet. I also tried to change agent but no help. Is this a bug?



for example, this is the current unwanted situation in vivaldi



and this is the ideal situation ( but this is captured on ms edge, as it is not coming in vivaldi)