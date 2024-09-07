(Gelöst) Probleme mit Proxmox Server
-
Linu74 Ambassador
Heute wende ich mich mal an die Community mit einem Problem, wo ich nicht weiter komme.
Ich habe in meinem Netzwerk einen Server mit Promox laufen.
Allerdings kann ich keine Updates:
- auf neue überprüfen
- installieren.
Wenn ich einen Ping auf 8.8.8.8 mache:
root@m75q:~# ping 8.8.8.8 PING 8.8.8.8 (8.8.8.8) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 8.8.8.8: icmp_seq=1 ttl=59 time=13.9 ms 64 bytes from 8.8.8.8: icmp_seq=2 ttl=59 time=13.0 ms 64 bytes from 8.8.8.8: icmp_seq=3 ttl=59 time=12.7 ms 64 bytes from 8.8.8.8: icmp_seq=4 ttl=59 time=12.3 ms 64 bytes from 8.8.8.8: icmp_seq=5 ttl=59 time=12.9 ms 64 bytes from 8.8.8.8: icmp_seq=6 ttl=59 time=13.2 ms 64 bytes from 8.8.8.8: icmp_seq=7 ttl=59 time=12.6 ms 64 bytes from 8.8.8.8: icmp_seq=8 ttl=59 time=13.4 ms 64 bytes from 8.8.8.8: icmp_seq=9 ttl=59 time=12.8 ms 64 bytes from 8.8.8.8: icmp_seq=10 ttl=59 time=12.5 ms 64 bytes from 8.8.8.8: icmp_seq=11 ttl=59 time=12.6 ms ^C --- 8.8.8.8 ping statistics --- 11 packets transmitted, 11 received, 0% packet loss, time 10017ms rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 12.322/12.901/13.927/0.433 ms
Funktioniert also.
Auf Updates überprüfen:
root@m75q:~# apt update Ign:1 http://ftp.de.debian.org/debian bookworm InRelease Ign:2 http://security.debian.org bookworm-security InRelease Ign:3 http://download.proxmox.com/debian/pve bookworm InRelease Ign:2 http://security.debian.org bookworm-security InRelease Ign:3 http://download.proxmox.com/debian/pve bookworm InRelease Ign:4 http://ftp.de.debian.org/debian bookworm-updates InRelease Ign:1 http://ftp.de.debian.org/debian bookworm InRelease Ign:2 http://security.debian.org bookworm-security InRelease Ign:3 http://download.proxmox.com/debian/pve bookworm InRelease Ign:4 http://ftp.de.debian.org/debian bookworm-updates InRelease Fehl:2 http://security.debian.org bookworm-security InRelease Temporärer Fehlschlag beim Auflösen von »security.debian.org« Fehl:3 http://download.proxmox.com/debian/pve bookworm InRelease Temporärer Fehlschlag beim Auflösen von »download.proxmox.com« Ign:1 http://ftp.de.debian.org/debian bookworm InRelease Ign:4 http://ftp.de.debian.org/debian bookworm-updates InRelease Fehl:1 http://ftp.de.debian.org/debian bookworm InRelease Temporärer Fehlschlag beim Auflösen von »ftp.de.debian.org« Fehl:4 http://ftp.de.debian.org/debian bookworm-updates InRelease Temporärer Fehlschlag beim Auflösen von »ftp.de.debian.org« Paketlisten werden gelesen… Fertig Abhängigkeitsbaum wird aufgebaut… Fertig Statusinformationen werden eingelesen… Fertig Alle Pakete sind aktuell. W: Fehlschlag beim Holen von http://ftp.de.debian.org/debian/dists/bookworm/InRelease Temporärer Fehlschlag beim Auflösen von »ftp.de.debian.org« W: Fehlschlag beim Holen von http://ftp.de.debian.org/debian/dists/bookworm-updates/InRelease Temporärer Fehlschlag beim Auflösen von »ftp.de.debian.org« W: Fehlschlag beim Holen von http://security.debian.org/dists/bookworm-security/InRelease Temporärer Fehlschlag beim Auflösen von »security.debian.org« W: Fehlschlag beim Holen von http://download.proxmox.com/debian/pve/dists/bookworm/InRelease Temporärer Fehlschlag beim Auflösen von »download.proxmox.com« W: Einige Indexdateien konnten nicht heruntergeladen werden. Sie wurden ignoriert oder alte an ihrer Stelle benutzt.
Nun bin ich auf eure Antworten / Fragen gespannt.
Dazu muß ich noch erwähnen, ich habe das Problem schon einmal gehabt und es nach vergeblich verbrauchten Stunden nur lösen können, indem ich alles von neu installiert habe.
Linu74
-
@Linu74 Löst
nslookup security.debian.orgauf?
Was sagt
traceroute -4 security.debian.org
traceroute -6 security.debian.org
Was steht in der
/etc/resolv.confund in
/etc/network/interfaces?
Irgendwelche Ports per Firewall zu?
Routing?
-
Linu74 Ambassador
@DoctorG said in Probleme mit Proxmox Server:
@Linu74 Löst
nslookup security.debian.orgauf?
Das war die Lösung
Was sagt
traceroute -4 security.debian.org
traceroute -6 security.debian.org
Was steht in der /etc/resolv.conf ?
/etc/network/interfaces ?
Irgendwelche Ports per Firewall zu?
Routing ?
Kurz zur Erklärung:
Ich hatte auf einem Raspi ein Pi-Hole laufen und darauf probierte Promox als DNS drauf zu zugreifen.
DNS in Promox geändert:
Non-authoritative answer: Name: security.debian.org Address: 151.101.66.132 Name: security.debian.org Address: 151.101.194.132 Name: security.debian.org Address: 151.101.130.132 Name: security.debian.org Address: 151.101.2.132 Name: security.debian.org Address: 2a04:4e42:600::644 Name: security.debian.org Address: 2a04:4e42:400::644 Name: security.debian.org Address: 2a04:4e42:200::644 Name: security.debian.org Address: 2a04:4e42::644
root@m75q:~# apt update Holen:1 http://download.proxmox.com/debian/pve bookworm InRelease [2.768 B] Holen:2 http://security.debian.org bookworm-security InRelease [48,0 kB] OK:3 http://ftp.de.debian.org/debian bookworm InRelease Holen:4 http://ftp.de.debian.org/debian bookworm-updates InRelease [55,4 kB] Holen:5 http://ftp.de.debian.org/debian bookworm/main Translation-de [1.748 kB] Holen:6 http://ftp.de.debian.org/debian bookworm/main Translation-de_DE [830 B] Es wurden 1.855 kB in 1 s geholt (2.190 kB/s). Paketlisten werden gelesen… Fertig Abhängigkeitsbaum wird aufgebaut… Fertig Statusinformationen werden eingelesen… Fertig Alle Pakete sind aktuell.
DANKE für die Rettung !!!
Linu74
PS: Satzzeichen und ! sind keine Rudeltiere.
-
@Linu74 said in (Gelöst) Probleme mit Proxmox Server:
PS: Satzzeichen und ! sind keine Rudeltiere.
Wie? Ich machte hinten bei den Pfaden eben ein
?(leerzeichen+?) dran, damit es nicht falsch kopiert wird, nicht weil ich Grammatik nicht kann
Ich leide nicht an Deppenleerzeichen.
-
Linu74 Ambassador
Das bezog sich nicht auf Dich, sondern auf mein:
DANKE für die Rettung!!!
Linu74
-
@Linu74 said in (Gelöst) Probleme mit Proxmox Server:
Das bezog sich nicht auf Dich, sondern auf mein:
DANKE für die Rettung!!!
Axo. LOL. Die Hitze hier dörrt meinen Denkschädel zu Brei.
Aber brüll bitte nicht so mit Danke und dem Schreibalken. Als alte DTPlerin sträuben sich mir die Drachinnenschuppen.
Aber vielleicht ist dir als linuxenden Pinguinchen auch zu warm?