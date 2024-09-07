@maybl8 That is not Vivaldi saying there is a new Google version, it is the site themewaves.com popping up a notification to you about that.

You may have given that site permission to push notifications to you, or you may have installed an extension from them. You can remove that permission in the site settings for that site.

Note: I am not sure if this is a real helpful tip from a valid site you find helpful, or if it is an attempt to get you to install some kind of malware pretending to be an update of that particular product. The "Click Update Now" text is suspicious IMO.

It is worth noting that both Vivaldi and Chrome normally perform automatic updates that are applied when you restart the browser; Vivaldi will display an "restart needed" information beside the address bar, Chrome may have other mechanisms.