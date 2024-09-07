[SOLVED] I keep getting this message about a Google Chrome Update
Every so often I see what I would call a pop up notification in the upper right of my screen about a google chrome update .
Problem is I don't have chrome installed on my Laptop.
I am running Manjaro Linux on this Laptop.
Let me know where to turn this off. I have failed to find where it is coming from.
Thanks
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@maybl8 Your Vivaldi is 6.9.3447.41 (see Vivaldi menu Help → About)?
Vivaldi 6.9.3447.41 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) Revision cda5f520ec78f1a73bf80a38c3cffd3efb98a60b OS Linux JavaScript V8 12.8.374.26 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/128.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi Profile Path /home/demo/.config/vivaldi/Default Variations Seed Type Null
mib2berlin Soprano
@maybl8
Hi, can you try to catch a screen shot of such a popup?
Never saw this and I have Chrome installed on Opensuse.
Cheers, mib
yngve Vivaldi Team
@maybl8 That is not Vivaldi saying there is a new Google version, it is the site
themewaves.compopping up a notification to you about that.
You may have given that site permission to push notifications to you, or you may have installed an extension from them. You can remove that permission in the site settings for that site.
Note: I am not sure if this is a real helpful tip from a valid site you find helpful, or if it is an attempt to get you to install some kind of malware pretending to be an update of that particular product. The "Click Update Now" text is suspicious IMO.
It is worth noting that both Vivaldi and Chrome normally perform automatic updates that are applied when you restart the browser; Vivaldi will display an "restart needed" information beside the address bar, Chrome may have other mechanisms.
I found it in the settings under website permissions.
I deleted it.
I don't know how that got in there.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@yngve Shenanigans like this is why notifications should be blocked by default and I wish Vivaldi would be the first to do this.
yngve Vivaldi Team
@Pathduck AFAIK the user have to approve the notifications in a permission dialog saying "<this site> want to send/show you notifications", (or something similar); they cannot be enabled automatically.
Who knows I might have allowed something. I will be watching more closely from now on.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@yngve Yes the default in all browsers is Ask. It should be Block.
Scammy sites always find ways to trick unwary users.
"Want to watch sexy times video? Click Allow to continue!"
Result: site spams user with scams and malicious downloads, user blames browser...
These things should be banned.