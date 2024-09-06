OK so I searched for "Add Active Tab Stack" and didn't find it, apologies if this feature has been previously requested I missed it somehow.

Essentially I'd like to have "Add Active Tab Stack" added to the context menu option "Add Active Tab" when right clicking a bookmark folder.

Whereas "Add Active Tab" adds the current tab to current bookmark folder, envision "Add Active Tab Stack" adding the currently selected tab stack to the current bookmark folder as a FOLDER, with SAME NAME as tab stack.

Simple, yes? This would SAVE TONS OF TIME herding wild unsynchronized tabs into grouped, sorted, synchronized bookmarks!!!!!!

Thanks in advance!