Add Active Tab Stack
-
OK so I searched for "Add Active Tab Stack" and didn't find it, apologies if this feature has been previously requested I missed it somehow.
Essentially I'd like to have "Add Active Tab Stack" added to the context menu option "Add Active Tab" when right clicking a bookmark folder.
Whereas "Add Active Tab" adds the current tab to current bookmark folder, envision "Add Active Tab Stack" adding the currently selected tab stack to the current bookmark folder as a FOLDER, with SAME NAME as tab stack.
Simple, yes? This would SAVE TONS OF TIME herding wild unsynchronized tabs into grouped, sorted, synchronized bookmarks!!!!!!
Thanks in advance!
-
Aaron Translator
-
Hi,
This is in Bookmarks menu
You can add it if not by default.
-
@Aaron Thanks for your response, yeah that ALMOST it, except the tab stack ISN'T placed in the target bookmarks folder, which is the case with the 'Add Active Tab' function.
Instead, it's placed 'outside' of the Bookmarks tree structure, so you just have to drag it down where it needs to be.
That's a good enough workaround for me, but I still maintain that the suggested "Add Active Tab Stack" functionality of adding the currently selected tab stack to the CURRENT bookmark folder would be a bit more intuitive and time-saving, at relatively low developmental cost.
-
@Zalex108 Thanks for your response. if you mean it's in the tab-stack context menu, yes I found it, and it works well enough for now.
-
Aaron Translator
@bwnichols said in Add Active Tab Stack:
adding the currently selected tab stack to the CURRENT bookmark folder
Maybe there should be a popup menu, Just like adding a single link. Instead of adding it directly to the highest level of bookmarks.