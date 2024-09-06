Solved Friday poll: Do you rename tabs and Tab Stacks?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Since we love tabs so much, this week's poll question will also be about them.
With the new option in Vivaldi 6.9 to rename tabs in addition to Tab Stacks, we're curious to hear whether you rename them and what makes you decide that a tab needs a new title.
Cast your vote by heading to our Community Homepage!
Have a great weekend!
marialeal Vivaldi Team
It looks like most of us (I include myself in the winning results this week ) are not using this feature...yet? I can totally see the use for it, but I haven’t gotten to it!
For now, 34% of voters change their tab/tab stacks names, and 13% found out about it thanks to the poll. To that 13% I’ll just say...read the release blogs! Haha
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@jane-n For me, this function, Tabs and Tab-Stabel is very useful, for example here with my many YouTube tabs:
I don't use tab stacking because it's not the same as it was in Opera 11-12. I haven't found a reason to rename tabs. Voted No
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Voted "No".
I have no need to rename tabs.
I give only pinned tab groups (often used by me for work) a name.
Linu74 Ambassador
Vote "No".
Workspaces are useful, but Tab Stacking hmm.
Linu74
barbudo2005
For those who vote no, you may be interested in the script “Title manager” that allows to eliminate the names of the domains that the sites put at the beginning or at the end of the title of the tab.
The only thing they do is to disturb the view and in the case of those who put it at the beginning prevents to see which is which.
The good thing is that it is done only once per domain and all the pages of that domain are changed automatically.
Let's see Vivaldi forum that puts it at the end:
Without script:
With script:
Search for : " | Vivaldi Forum"
Replace with : "" (nothing)
Click "Add" button.
The same to eliminate the domain at the beginning as Github:
joeduffus Soprano Ambassador
@jane-n I do, once I fear I will forget what the point of the group of tabs was.
Not applicable to me. If I used some sort of tab grouping I'd want the group to have a meaningful title - I can see that. But as I don'r keep tabs open that long, no reason to stack or rename them.
barbudo2005
Said:
I can totally see the use for it, but I haven’t gotten to it!
Rarely. Sometimes I might rename a tab and often I used to rename accordion tab stacks but given I'm mostly using few workspace I've mostly dropped the renaming matter