For those who vote no, you may be interested in the script “Title manager” that allows to eliminate the names of the domains that the sites put at the beginning or at the end of the title of the tab.

The only thing they do is to disturb the view and in the case of those who put it at the beginning prevents to see which is which.

The good thing is that it is done only once per domain and all the pages of that domain are changed automatically.

Let's see Vivaldi forum that puts it at the end:

Without script:

With script:

Search for : " | Vivaldi Forum"

Replace with : "" (nothing)

Click "Add" button.

The same to eliminate the domain at the beginning as Github: