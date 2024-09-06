A while ago, it seems the way address barch search options are displayed in the address bar drop-down has changed. I know some settings are available under Address Bar -> Drop-Down Menu, but after these changes, I'm really struggling with the search functionality.

I can't quite pinpoint what changed or how to revert things back to the way they used to work (around last year) or how Chrome handles it by default. It’s becoming frustrating for me, and I’d appreciate if anyone could guide me on how to "reset" the address bar search to its previous behavior.

Just as an example:

I have a tab open with the addres https://chatgpt.com/c/eb4c0bsafafsdfasfafsdaf

I open a new tab, type "chat" and hit enter

Most of the time, it switches me to the already open tab (I DO NOT WANT THIS!!)

Other times, it prefills with some URL i used like https://chatgpt.com/c/12345656

What i want: https://chatgpt.com

Not some existing tab

Not some weird URL i saved by mistake in bookmarks

etc

I am not sure if it makes any sense, I just cannot open new tabs and go where i want anymore. And this is even more pregnant now with common searches (I used to type whatever i wanted in the address bar and would pre search on Google.com. Now it usually opens some random page that "seems to fit")

Any help would be much appreciated. It's driving me crazy!