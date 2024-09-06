6.9.3447.37 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Vivaldi says there is an update available for install, but fails with an unspecified message that Vivaldi is already open.

Used Vivaldi's update method, and also tried downloading it directly from the website for a new installation. This also fails with nearly the same error.

Unable to update. Tried rebooting - never had any issue updating before on any of my machines.