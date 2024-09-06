V 6.9 | Install Error - Update fails with message that Vivaldi is open
6.9.3447.37 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Vivaldi says there is an update available for install, but fails with an unspecified message that Vivaldi is already open.
Used Vivaldi's update method, and also tried downloading it directly from the website for a new installation. This also fails with nearly the same error.
Unable to update. Tried rebooting - never had any issue updating before on any of my machines.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@inman Perhaps something blocks updater.
Please try to restart Windows.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
This "unspecified error" might be caused by anything, most likely something messed up in the Windows Registry, possibly from downgrading Vivaldi at some point or messing with the versions.
There should be a
%temp%\vivaldi_installer.logbut it's not often that useful in such cases.
- Uninstall Vivaldi (don't remove user data)
- Make sure install Application folder is removed - either in
Program Files\Vivaldior in
%localappdata%\Vivaldi\Application
- Open Regedit - https://www.lifewire.com/how-to-open-registry-editor-2625150
- Delete the key
Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Vivaldi
- Reinstall from the installer
This should fix it.
@Pathduck Uninstall/reinstall worked. I used this method to do it:
Hekasoft Backup & Restore (to backup the user profile)
-backed up my profile to a local folder.
Revo Uninstaller
-used to find all Vivaldi reg entries and files. Removed everything it found.
Downloaded latest version of Vivaldi. Install completed without any errors. Sync credentials were still valid, so syncing was already up to date.
The down side of this procedure is that it doesn't test the update function. I probably won't know until a new release becomes available.
Bottom line is that the brower is on the current version, all data was restored using Hekasoft Backup & Restore - no problems.
@Pathduck Follow up information regarding this issue:
Vivaldi just released an update, and my browser was able to install it silently. I only got the 'restart' button prompt in the upper right corner.
Either procedure above will work fine.