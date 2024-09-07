Feeds | Import/Export Button
We need to add a button in Settings → Feeds to Export and import Feeds using. opml files
Okay, I'm not a native English speaker. To avoid ambiguity, I'll just write these : )
Thanks to everyone for their efforts, Vivaldi Browser is really great!
@RomenZero
Hi, you don't need a button, use the File menu > Export.
You can create your own buttons in Vivaldi but it is complicated.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
it's not that difficult
@RomenZero
first make a command chain with only one command: import from programs...
then you make a button with this command chain and place it at the adressbar or somewhere else
and now you can make the same for the export command
@derDay
Hi, for some users it is to hard even to create usable buttons if one is not familiar with Gimp or something.
For one button you can use the default icon.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
I saw this in the help section. IMHO not too difficult, if you download an icon before from the www
@mib2berlin Oh friend, I found this button a long time ago, but it doesn't work properly, nothing happens after pressing it. But luckily, I use Vivaldi on several devices and I use export.opml on others and it works fine. So after some attempts, my final answer is that it has something to do with userdata, because after I tried to swap their userdata folders, the ability to export .opml was also swapped. May this information help you to find the source of the bug, and help others who are as confused as I am.
I have now solved the problem by using userdata from another device, but even so, it makes sense to have the import and export buttons in a location that has a list of feeds. Also, there's already an export button on the calendar's settings page. Of course, from a convenience point of view, where there is an export button, there should be an import button, and the two buttons should be as close as brothers!
In addition, referring to other RSS programs I've used, Vivaldi has a lot of things to do. There's "create category folders" (which the open-source software rssguard already does, and which can be used with Thunderbird). There's "view images, subjects and prefixes in messages" (open source software Fluent Reader already does this). Although these may take a lot of time, but as a milestone in the evolution of ui is also very good!
And, in my own opinion, Vivaldi, which allows you to edit the position of various buttons, styles, positions of windows and panels, context menus, is the embodiment of the spirit of freedom, and this is what attracts me most about Vivaldi Browser. When I recommend Vivaldi to my friends, I also promote it as the biggest advantage. Because we shouldn't adapt to the tool, but we should be the master of the tool
Also, luckily I found the hidden Vivaldi icon pack, which makes me happy, especially the purple version, I love purple!
I'm relying on a translator because there's a lot of content this time, so I'll upload the translation and screenshots of the original text.
May you surprise us like magicians! As I did with Vivaldi Browser for the first time!
@RomenZero
Hi, make sense.
I cant find a feature request for such a button but you can make one.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/185/desktop-feature-requests
Cheers, mib