@mib2berlin Oh friend, I found this button a long time ago, but it doesn't work properly, nothing happens after pressing it. But luckily, I use Vivaldi on several devices and I use export.opml on others and it works fine. So after some attempts, my final answer is that it has something to do with userdata, because after I tried to swap their userdata folders, the ability to export .opml was also swapped. May this information help you to find the source of the bug, and help others who are as confused as I am.

I have now solved the problem by using userdata from another device, but even so, it makes sense to have the import and export buttons in a location that has a list of feeds. Also, there's already an export button on the calendar's settings page. Of course, from a convenience point of view, where there is an export button, there should be an import button, and the two buttons should be as close as brothers!

In addition, referring to other RSS programs I've used, Vivaldi has a lot of things to do. There's "create category folders" (which the open-source software rssguard already does, and which can be used with Thunderbird). There's "view images, subjects and prefixes in messages" (open source software Fluent Reader already does this). Although these may take a lot of time, but as a milestone in the evolution of ui is also very good!



And, in my own opinion, Vivaldi, which allows you to edit the position of various buttons, styles, positions of windows and panels, context menus, is the embodiment of the spirit of freedom, and this is what attracts me most about Vivaldi Browser. When I recommend Vivaldi to my friends, I also promote it as the biggest advantage. Because we shouldn't adapt to the tool, but we should be the master of the tool

Also, luckily I found the hidden Vivaldi icon pack, which makes me happy, especially the purple version, I love purple!



I'm relying on a translator because there's a lot of content this time, so I'll upload the translation and screenshots of the original text.



May you surprise us like magicians! As I did with Vivaldi Browser for the first time!