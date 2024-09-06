Solved 6.9 Crash when opening from home screen or adding new tab
userhangaar
I just updated to Vivaldi Android 6.9. It crashed the first time I opened it after the update and every attempt since. It crashes everytime I open a new tab from the bottom bar or the tab view.
I can only open the browser by accessing links from other apps. I can only add new tabs by clicking links from existing tabs that add a tab.
Some specifics:
- Vivaldi 6.9.3451.35
- Operating System: Android 14 64-bit
- Device Model: SM-A057F/DS
This is obviously a bug. Does anyone have a fix other than reinstalling a past version?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@userhangaar
Sorry for the trouble. We released a minor update with a fix today. Please update your Vivaldi, if you haven't already.
mib2berlin Soprano
@userhangaar
Hi, please check recent posts, we have several threads about this issue.
Open a private tab may help.
Cheers, mib
userhangaar
@jane-n Crashing fixed. Thanks for your work.
ZZalex108 locked this topic
ZZalex108 marked this topic as a question
ZZalex108 has marked this topic as solved