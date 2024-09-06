I just updated to Vivaldi Android 6.9. It crashed the first time I opened it after the update and every attempt since. It crashes everytime I open a new tab from the bottom bar or the tab view.

I can only open the browser by accessing links from other apps. I can only add new tabs by clicking links from existing tabs that add a tab.

Some specifics:

Vivaldi 6.9.3451.35

Operating System: Android 14 64-bit

Device Model: SM-A057F/DS

This is obviously a bug. Does anyone have a fix other than reinstalling a past version?