Google results no longer showing sports previews, box scores, etc.
As of last week, Vivaldi is no longer showing any sort of preview, like box scores for sports, when searching via google. I try searching the same search terms on Vivaldi and any other browser and Vivaldi is the only one that doesn't show this preview so I'd assume this is a problem with Vivaldi and not google. I haven't downloaded any new extensions or changed any settings in Vivaldi or anywhere else, it sort of just randomly stopped working. Are there any google settings I've missed finding? Anything change with Vivaldi in the last 2 updates?
Vivaldi example when searching "Thursday night football schedule":
Chrome example:
Edge example:
@iflanzy
Hi, no idea, looks the same on Chrome for me.
Which Chrome version is this?
@mib2berlin Chrome version is 128.0.6613.120
And if it makes a difference, I just updated to the new vivaldi version about 20 minutes ago and it's now version 6.9.3447.41
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@mib2berlin Same for me.
Soooo any suggestions to try to fix this on my end?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@iflanzy Try Guest Profile and tell if that works.
If yes, some settings in regular profile causes this:
Check
- Vivaldi Settings → Privacy → Website Permissions
- Vivaldi Settings → Privacy → Cookies
- Vivaldi Blocker (if in use) blocking too much
- Privacy-Ad-Tracker-Extensions in Vivaldi
@iflanzy
Hi, this is a bug, reported and confirmed in the bug tracker.
It has high priority so I hope the developer can fix this soon.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks for the report, I have the same issue as well.
Yeah. this is kind of strange. Why would google SERP not show sports scores and those extra features when using Vivaldi? Happens on macOS too btw.
has anyone found a fix for this?
@jerryx
Hi and no, in the example to search Google for "Thursday night football schedule" I need to locate in the US, I do this with a VPN connection.
Without VPN located in Germany I don't get the sport scores in Chrome nor Edge either.
So I guess Vivaldi doesn't or cant check the location.
Do you have may another example where Vivaldi shows a different result?
I cant find the bug report at moment.
Cheers, mib