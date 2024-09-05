6.9 broke something on the way sites show
Waliactico
Since the last update, some sites show a weird version, like inbetween mobile and desktop (of course this does not happen when switching to the desktop website mode).
For instance, the Google search lacks a lot of information the mobile version should have, like when searching a movie and the movie info appears. This also happens in other websites where the navigation, layout and zoom is screwed up and there website in unusable.
Is this something I can fix or is it a bug?
How it used to look:
https://postimg.cc/kBg79MtS
How it looks now:
https://postimg.cc/gxwdXMsk
@Waliactico almost like the User Agent is wrong. This is noticable on Google.
Waliactico
@NT45 what's the user agent, and how is it reverted to normal?
I've uninstalled and reinstalled and it's still wrong