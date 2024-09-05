Site's currency option not showing
Leisureguy
ItalianBarber.com has a currency selector to specify USD or CAD for prices shown in their online catalog. The selector doesn't show when using Vivaldi, but it does show in Opera, which I believe also uses the Chromium engine.
Opera shows the currency selector, and after you select a currency, prices are shown in that currency with the currency identifier appended. (After selecting USD, a price would show as "$9.99 USD"; if CAD is selected, the price suffix is "CAD". This is a redundant but useful reminder.)
Vivaldi doesn't show the currency selector at all, and prices are shown with no suffix, so the meaning of "$" is unclear — perhaps it's USD, perhaps CAD.
This might be due to some Vivaldi setting, but I can't find any setting that would remove the currency selector altogether.
Any idea what's wiping out the currency selector at that site in Vivaldi (but not in Opera)?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Leisureguy Works here.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Leisureguy
@Pathduck Thanks so much! It was the tracker and ad blocker. When I turn off both, the currency selector appears. And obviously I don't need to block ads on this site — it's an online catalog = it's ALL ads. And I don't mind blocking trackers in order to get the currency indicator to show up.
Again, thanks.