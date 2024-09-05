ItalianBarber.com has a currency selector to specify USD or CAD for prices shown in their online catalog. The selector doesn't show when using Vivaldi, but it does show in Opera, which I believe also uses the Chromium engine.

Opera shows the currency selector, and after you select a currency, prices are shown in that currency with the currency identifier appended. (After selecting USD, a price would show as "$9.99 USD"; if CAD is selected, the price suffix is "CAD". This is a redundant but useful reminder.)

Vivaldi doesn't show the currency selector at all, and prices are shown with no suffix, so the meaning of "$" is unclear — perhaps it's USD, perhaps CAD.

This might be due to some Vivaldi setting, but I can't find any setting that would remove the currency selector altogether.

Any idea what's wiping out the currency selector at that site in Vivaldi (but not in Opera)?