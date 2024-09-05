Searching Inbox not working
I want to see all the unread messages from a particular sender. When I type the name in the search field it says there are no messages with those words. I can see there are. It used to work. I don't know what has changed.
@frankp
Hi, may you have to rebuild the mail search database:
@mib2berlin I can't find the context menu you show anywhere. Where can I rebuild the database?
@frankp
Click on the mail icon in the status bar, then the gear.
Crtl+Shift+A enable it if you had hided it in the settings.
yojimbo274064400
@mib2berlin said in Searching Inbox not working:
@frankp
Click on the mail icon in the status bar, then the gear.
Crtl+Shift+A enable it if you had hided it in the settings.
Is that a typo?
Ctrl+
Shift+
Stoggles visibility of status bar.
@yojimbo274064400
Hi and yes, you are correct.
@frankp follow @yojimbo274064400 with the shortcut.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin @yojimbo274064400 I found the mail settings in the status bar. After clicking the rebuild database button I only had to wait for the rebuild, and now the search shows what I was looking for. Thank you.