discovered this strange bug after i was watching youtube vids while in pip mode. i always minimize my window everytime i watch in pip mode to avoid misclicking in the current tab while i'm doing something else. but everytime i go back the tab, the tabs i've just opened in background starts to play everytime.

i believe this started to happen after the latest update. i tried testing to see what triggers this and it seems like everytime i minimize the window and then maximize, the tabs in the background starts to play. the hibernated tabs don't open, only those that are yet to be opened starts playing.