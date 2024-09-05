background tabs play after i open the window from minimize
discovered this strange bug after i was watching youtube vids while in pip mode. i always minimize my window everytime i watch in pip mode to avoid misclicking in the current tab while i'm doing something else. but everytime i go back the tab, the tabs i've just opened in background starts to play everytime.
i believe this started to happen after the latest update. i tried testing to see what triggers this and it seems like everytime i minimize the window and then maximize, the tabs in the background starts to play. the hibernated tabs don't open, only those that are yet to be opened starts playing.
mib2berlin Soprano
@jmtacda
Hi, we have many threads about this bug, this is fixed in the Vivaldi snapshot (Beta) already.
I hope we get an update for stable soon.
You can block Autoplay in the Privacy settings as workaround.
Cheers, mib