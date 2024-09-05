Any time a SDR video plays in Vivaldi on my HDR video the colours are all messed up.

Other chromium based browsers don't have this issue. Maybe more notably when I set up a new profile it also doesn't have this issue, but it does as soon as I sync my account...

Switching to a different tab and back will fix the colours but that's quite tedious.

Setting force color profile to HDR10 fixes it but then all colours, even outside videos, are wrong on the secondary non-HDR display...

Anyone have any idea what setting or flag is causing this?

On the left is Vivaldi, to the right is Edge.

