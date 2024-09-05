SDR videos oversaturated on HDR display
Any time a SDR video plays in Vivaldi on my HDR video the colours are all messed up.
Other chromium based browsers don't have this issue. Maybe more notably when I set up a new profile it also doesn't have this issue, but it does as soon as I sync my account...
Switching to a different tab and back will fix the colours but that's quite tedious.
Setting force color profile to HDR10 fixes it but then all colours, even outside videos, are wrong on the secondary non-HDR display...
Anyone have any idea what setting or flag is causing this?
On the left is Vivaldi, to the right is Edge.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Leonick in GPU card panel any setting which assigns color profiles to a program or some optimisation for games or video? I remember NVidia had such.
Try to exclude vialdi.exe from such settings.
//EDIT: OK, as i re-read your post, i see it is a multi-monitor and colour profile issue.
Just for a test; does this happen with Chromium 128, too? If not then it is a Vivaldi bug and you should report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
Only happens in Vivaldi. Neither Chrome nor Edge has this issue.
I've tested running as guest and as a new profile and the issues doesn't seem to appear then until I sign in a sync my account.
Made a bug report: VB-109345
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Leonick Thanks, i hope a internal tester with HDR and multi-monitor can check it.