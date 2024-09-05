I have a Windows 11 64 bit current on patches, with 32GB (about 16GB free during this issue) 2TB/SSD 3TB/Spinning media. I'm running the latest version of Vivaldi. I have my email hosted at Apple for my domain (it's included in the $0.99/month plan), and the URL for access is https://www.icloud.com/mail/.

Up until recently all has worked well, however now after a while the browser window will stop responding. I can do a CTRL-5 and it just hangs, and doesn't respond. I get a "There was a problem opening iCloud Mail." error. Trying a regular refresh doesn't work either.

It will work if I kill all Vivaldi processes in Task Manager and restarting Vivaldi. But looking at the Tab it's only using about 140MB - so it doesn't seem like a memory leak.

I've cleared the Vivaldi Cache, emptied the Recycle Bin, and deleted everything in %temp%.

I've disabled all Extensions, and turned off auto-reload.

I've done SFC, DISM, MRT with no issues.

I can access the site with no issues using Arc. I can also access the site using Vivaldi on my Macbook pro.