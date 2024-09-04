Hello,

I continually get this error, starting a few months ago whenever I conduct a search for something not in my browser history or bookmarks.

I have deleted my cache, reset general settings, and restarted. I should also note that my browser on iPhone has also stopped working for new searches--although I don't get an error like this, it just deletes my typed text and doesn't go anywhere. These errors occur whether or not I'm logged into my Vivaldi account.

I've done some searching on these community forums, and have "search in address bar" enabled, as one person suggested.