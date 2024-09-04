how can I have my User Data to be seen by other desktop softwares??

2 examples in particular ...

#1 BrowserDownloadsView v1.50 - View downloads of Chrome and Firefox by Nirsoft https://www.nirsoft.net/utils/web_browser_downloads_view.html

this a priceless for checking where a download came from when you've forgotten.

this will read firefox without issue, which I barely use. but It doesn't see anything from vivaldi which Is my default browser. Even when explicitly entering my user data path.





and # 2 Flow Lauchers Bookmark Plugin https://github.com/Flow-Launcher/Flow.Launcher

again, ill point to my user data and nothing, to get this Bookmark plugin to work I've been importing my data into firefox

