@DanielW0830 If OCSP reports revocation of a certificate for a site then that site !!CANNOT BE TRUSTED!!

You should report the issue to the web site admin, and wait for them to fix the problem by installing a valid certificate.

Possible reasons for revocation include that the private key has been stolen.

Another group of reasons include bad issuance, including for example being provided to a site that should not have such a cert. There have been several cases of extremely wide wild card certificate being issued that could pretend to be any site on the web.

Then you have the really bad one: Compromise of the CA, like what happened in the case of DigiNotar, when (suspected) nation state sponsored attackers managed to control the (badly designed and secured) issuance systems at DigiNotar (that CA shut down within days of detection of the attack).

And further you have CAs discovering that certain certificates have been misissued and retract them; the most recent case I am aware of is Digicert having to retract thousands of certificates a month ago due to errors when validating the requester's domain, and I have myself encountered a very public site (a wifi access page) whose certificate had not been replaced, and wasn't for 3 weeks, despite several nags from me (excuse used: vacation time).