In all other browsers a link to a Pdf swiftly displays the document on the screen in the active browser window.

In Vivaldi I have two choices, neither of which can do that.

The nearest I get is if I disable the internl viewer having specified a PDf viewing app. This works sort of but is clunky.

Enabling the internal viewer is worse. Only sometimes will it do what every other browser does routinely. Mostly I get a blank screen with an irritating blue ribbon running along the top which goes on forever and sometimes shows the pdf but then confronts me with a dialogue asking me to print it before displaying it. Huh?

Can we not have one click, PDF appears on the screen and then I get to choose what happens next. Apart from this Vivaldi is way superior to every other brower. Cant it be fixed?