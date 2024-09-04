PDF Management
In all other browsers a link to a Pdf swiftly displays the document on the screen in the active browser window.
In Vivaldi I have two choices, neither of which can do that.
The nearest I get is if I disable the internl viewer having specified a PDf viewing app. This works sort of but is clunky.
Enabling the internal viewer is worse. Only sometimes will it do what every other browser does routinely. Mostly I get a blank screen with an irritating blue ribbon running along the top which goes on forever and sometimes shows the pdf but then confronts me with a dialogue asking me to print it before displaying it. Huh?
Can we not have one click, PDF appears on the screen and then I get to choose what happens next. Apart from this Vivaldi is way superior to every other brower. Cant it be fixed?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@BillGA Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
PDF files show up fine here, and I suspect all/most other users. So I'm afraid this is only you.
Shows up fine:
https://www.w3.org/WAI/ER/tests/xhtml/testfiles/resources/pdf/dummy.pdf
Vivaldi just uses the standard Chromium PDF viewer, the same used in Chrome, Opera and other browsers.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@BillGA Open Windows Settings → Apps → Standard Apps → Vivaldi
for
All PDF will be opened now in Vivaldi from Windows Explorer or from webpage if it tells the browser a correct PDF data.