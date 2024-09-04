MS Teams PWA crashing Vivaldi when joining a meeting
This occurs on Linux (Fedora 40) and Windows (11). Anyone else experiencing this?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@tmknight I am also experiencing this after the last vivaldi update
on linux (opensuse tumbleweed)
yngve Vivaldi Team
@UinguZero The issue in this thread sounds like VB-109156, and that was fixed in the most recent minor update; build 6.9.3447.41 . Make sure that is your actual version. If not, please update.
barbudo2005
Install MS Teams for your OS. It is better.