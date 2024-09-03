@jane-n Having said that, I thought of an idea. You know how VSCode/VSCodium has a GUI version and JSON/code version of settings, right? How about you guys only give the GUI version where we could type in some input boxes the exact fonts we've always wanted, the exact background colors/image (We could upload that from our devices or if it's safe, unsplash or somewhere else) we've always wanted and so on and so forth but if that's not possible, then it's okay.

Just please add some more font options like, how is there not a single monospace font (Iosevka, Mononoki Nerd Font, ShureTechMono Nerd Font, JetBrains Mono, Hurmit, Terminus)? Other cool fonts would be like Chakra Petch and some slab fonts (Mozilla's Zilla Slab and others)?

I want to make my blog my own though still it's under Vivaldi, not like that's any bad thing. But I don't know. I don't know.