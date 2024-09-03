Warning:

There are many variables and it is hard to know exactly what variables impacted this issue so it is hard to say how it was triggered to create reproducible steps

Purpose:

Since something that I did appeared to fix it I think it is worth posting in case someone comes across a similar issue

Primary Issue:

When I would perform a Google Search from the URL bar the URL would be updated in a way that caused problems to http://https//www.google.com/search?q=

Solution: Steps that somehow were related to fixing the problem

I'm unsure if my testing steps mentioned below had an impact but it might have

I removed "Suggest URL" from the original search and tested again which resulted in the error being gone.

I may or may not have also changed the URL initially to http://www.google.com/search?q=%s as I can't remember

After it started working from my tweaks I successfully set everything back to the original search parameters and they somehow no longer resulted in an error

Background:

I reinstalled windows and configured a lot of security tweaks that included DNS settings changes

I previously installed Vivaldi on my Chromebook in a Linux container and on my Android Phone and enabled Sync on both

I just installed Vivaldi on a the Windows device

I signed into Vivaldi Sync

I had signed into my Google Account prior to setting Google as the Default Search

I set Google as the Default Search

I attempted searches from the URL bar and I would get redirected to http://https//www.google.com/search?q=

These searches resulted in an error that redirects me automatically to a page showing "The connection to https is not secure"

I tried with both HTTPS enabled and disabled under Security Features

I tried updating the Search Engine URL param from starting with "http" to "https" but that didn't resolve the issue

I restarted Vivaldi a few times during these test

The Original Search Engine parameters were:

Name Google

Nickname g

URL https://www.google.com/search?q=%s&{google:originalQueryForSuggestion}{google:prefetchSource}{google:sourceId}{google:contextualSearchVersion}ie={inputEncoding}

Suggest URL www.google.com/complete/search?client=chrome&q=%s

Image Search URL {google:baseSearchByImageURL}upload



I then created an additional Search option set for Google with the following parameters:

Name Google2

Nickname G2

URL http://www.google.com/search?q=%s



I didn't include any additional parameters like "Suggest URL", set it as default, and tested. The issue was gone. I tested the original option and it still didn't work.

Prior to posting this I tried various searches on Google and the Vivaldi community but didn't find anything quickly that appeared related.