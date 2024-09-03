bookmarks panel hidden by new trending results
andrewheard
Is this "trending results" panel - see screen cap - from Vivaldi or the search engine? I've tried changing the search engine because I thought it was a new Google "feature" without success. The results hide from view any bookmarks (or other) panel that may have been visible. I'm sure this behavior has only occurred in a recent Vivaldi update.
There was a reddit suggestion https://www.reddit.com/r/vivaldibrowser/comments/1f0nktr/how_can_i_remove_these_trending_search/ for google.com > profile icon > More settings > Other settings > Auto-complete with trending searches: off, but that didn't change anything.
There's nothing obvious in Vivaldi settings.
Thanks for any suggestions.
mib2berlin
@andrewheard
Hi, my UI looks completely different, specs in my signature.
Please, always add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@andrewheard
Try disabling "Allow Search Suggestions in Address Field" in Settings > Search Engine Settings.
andrewheard
Thanks both of you for your suggestions. Signature - multiple devices, occasional user; signature would change as much as forum posts - update in two places?
FWIW Android 8 & 14, latest Vivaldi version. But any device would show a similar behavior.
@mib2berlin completely different?? the only difference I see with your screen cap looks is dark/ light mode? And your trending search results would equally obscure any displayed bookmarks panel?
@jane-n Settings > "Allow Search Suggestions in Address Field" - is already disabled.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@andrewheard, your screenshot seems to be from a tablet while @mib2berlin's is from a phone.
I checked on a tablet, but as soon as I focused on the Address Field, the panel closed, so you seeing both is interesting. Do you have the latest version of Vivaldi? If not, please update and test this again.
andrewheard
@jane-n thanks again. Checked with latest Android version on both tablet & phone. If I type in the address bar the trending "panel" appears, but if I then tap the bookmark button, the bookmark (or history etc.) panel appears behind the trending panel. I can toggle visibility of the bookmark panel with multiple taps, but it is always behind the trending panel. If I tap the Back button the trending panel is again hidden, leaving the bookmark panel visible, which is a workaround, but hardly user friendly. I think when the bookmark panel is made visible the trending panel should be hidden.