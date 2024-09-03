Is this "trending results" panel - see screen cap - from Vivaldi or the search engine? I've tried changing the search engine because I thought it was a new Google "feature" without success. The results hide from view any bookmarks (or other) panel that may have been visible. I'm sure this behavior has only occurred in a recent Vivaldi update.



There was a reddit suggestion https://www.reddit.com/r/vivaldibrowser/comments/1f0nktr/how_can_i_remove_these_trending_search/ for google.com > profile icon > More settings > Other settings > Auto-complete with trending searches: off, but that didn't change anything.

There's nothing obvious in Vivaldi settings.

Thanks for any suggestions.