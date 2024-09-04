Pinned tab title not updating - due to custom tab name feature?
GreenAsJade
Various websites use the update of the tab title to indicate status - for example, gmail puts the number of unread emails there.
I'm finding that Vivaldi is not honouring this - its leaving the tab name unchanged.
In the attached picture the exact same page is loaded.
The upper tab was loaded when I had an unread email. I read the email in that tab, but the indicator did not change.
Then I loaded the second shown tab - the tab name is correct there.
(It is also not My Move )
I went looking for a setting relating to this - didn't find one.
GreenAsJade
I think this started being a problem after the recent introduction of custom tab names.
It's easy to see how: if you implement a name that sticks, then you're obviously ignoring browser requested changes to the tab name....