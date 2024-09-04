Various websites use the update of the tab title to indicate status - for example, gmail puts the number of unread emails there.

I'm finding that Vivaldi is not honouring this - its leaving the tab name unchanged.

In the attached picture the exact same page is loaded.

The upper tab was loaded when I had an unread email. I read the email in that tab, but the indicator did not change.

Then I loaded the second shown tab - the tab name is correct there.

(It is also not My Move )

I went looking for a setting relating to this - didn't find one.