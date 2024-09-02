I'm not sure if it's intended or not, but checking the Open option in Windows Panel > Synced Tabs > Hover over another pc session > Open, does not work when there are pinned tabs or stacks.

It would be supper useful to open them as they are automatically, because individually I can open all tabs and they eventually auto stack, but it is so cumbersome...

Firstly I noticed that it did not work (I click Open and nothing happened). Testing it with different configuration (no stack or pinned tabs), it correctly opens.

Maybe it is important to note that I'm using this function between Ubuntu and Windows browser. Both with version 6.9.3447.37