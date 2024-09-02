Option to open all Synced Tabs doesn't work when there are stacks or pinned tabs
-
I'm not sure if it's intended or not, but checking the Open option in Windows Panel > Synced Tabs > Hover over another pc session > Open, does not work when there are pinned tabs or stacks.
It would be supper useful to open them as they are automatically, because individually I can open all tabs and they eventually auto stack, but it is so cumbersome...
Firstly I noticed that it did not work (I click Open and nothing happened). Testing it with different configuration (no stack or pinned tabs), it correctly opens.
Maybe it is important to note that I'm using this function between Ubuntu and Windows browser. Both with version 6.9.3447.37
-
@Hodei
Hi, open the whole workspace doesn't work but you can select which tabs/panels are open in another device with Shift or Ctrl.
-
@mib2berlin Thanks for the reply. True, I did not realize I could do that, I will use that method.
Nevertheless, just to know, is it a bug or in those cases the open option is disabled for a reason?
-
@Hodei
Hm, I think this is just a missing feature but you can report it as bug.
The developer can change it to a feature request or handle it as bug.
It would be much easier to open the whole workspace in one rush, you can select single tabs anyway.
I can confirm the report internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username, please.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
Ok, even though there is a very simple workaround, for new users it could be useful to make it functional. I've reported the missing feature (VB-109178).
-
@Hodei
Thank you for the report, confirmed.
Cheers, mib