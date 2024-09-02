Just did a clean 'Standalone' install.

I'm VERY multiwindow w/ different workgroups in them.

I have experienced the following "quirk:"

Changing to a different workgroup in one window allways spawns a new tab in random (the last used?) workgroup window.

(Ergo: Changing WG ten times inside same window will create 10 New Tabs spread around on other Vialdi-windows randomly according to order used)

I'm just recording, this isn't any big issue, but has anyone else found anything similar?

PS. It's a little similar to that quirk where one WG "is jumping" to occupy another open Vivaldi-window when closing another [WG]-window [that is not the first opened] that some users incl me have experienced.