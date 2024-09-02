When changing workgroup: New tab allways spawns in one of other open WG-window
Just did a clean 'Standalone' install.
I'm VERY multiwindow w/ different workgroups in them.
I have experienced the following "quirk:"
Changing to a different workgroup in one window allways spawns a new tab in random (the last used?) workgroup window.
(Ergo: Changing WG ten times inside same window will create 10 New Tabs spread around on other Vialdi-windows randomly according to order used)
I'm just recording, this isn't any big issue, but has anyone else found anything similar?
PS. It's a little similar to that quirk where one WG "is jumping" to occupy another open Vivaldi-window when closing another [WG]-window [that is not the first opened] that some users incl me have experienced.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Totto I thought that was fixed in Stable 6.9.3447.37?
@DoctorG Aha!, I better get my auto update 'On' then thx, wil do update now!
@DoctorG Fixed with Vivaldi 6.9.3447.37 ...must remeber to check if autoupdate = On
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Totto If you do not want autoupdate, then subscribe to RSS feed https://vivaldi.com/category/desktop-releases/feed/ to see what happens.