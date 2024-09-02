I often type long text messages into GitHub and other forms and either accidentally delete them or lose them when my notebook crashes (which it does fairly regularly - it's old).

I can easily lose an hour or more of time and effort when this happens. It would be great if there was an autosave feature to make these restorable.

I know there are workarounds like using a text editor or selecting all and copying it to my clipboard, but I usually start out thinking a post will be small and don't think to save it until it's too late.

On places like GitHub, if you save something, it immediately is viewable by everyone and it may still contain errors or omissions. Then people start replying immediately to unfinished work.

Something similar, but more extensive was requested in ancient days:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/20968/feature-requests-for-1-13/674?_=1725236612617

There was also an extension called Typio that mostly did what I wanted, but it doesn't seem to do much now, isn't in the webstore anymore, and isn't compatible with Manifest V3.