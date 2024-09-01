I'm copying a huge amount of text from web page to my obsidian note, from which i'm creating anki cards for memorisation, Vivaldi's note feature with append to note is great, but i need a little help..

When I append to Note, it gives me a note selector, in which note i want to append the text, but what i want is for it to append to a predefined Note automaticaly, Until i chose another one, like pin or something. it will make it my workflow a lot easier. I don't have to select the note every sentence.

is it doable,

also if this can be done with any extension, or in any other browser, vivaldi or not, please suggest, It will be extremely helpfull.. Thanks in advance..