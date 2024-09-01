Whenever I enable Cloudflare Warp on my PC it seems that Vivaldi is no longer able to use the internet.

Specifically I see an error message like so:

Your Internet access is blocked Firewall or antivirus software may have blocked the connection. Try: Checking the connection Checking firewall and antivirus configurations Running Windows Network Diagnostics ERR_NETWORK_ACCESS_DENIED

I have secure DNS enabled in vivaldi://settings/security and have noticed that if I flip the DNS provider from "OS default" to Cloudflare then the error switches to the following:

This site can’t be reached www.anywebsite.com’s server IP address could not be found. Try: Checking the connection Checking the proxy, firewall, and Secure DNS configuration Running Windows Network Diagnostics ERR_NAME_NOT_RESOLVED

The issue seems to be specific to Vivaldi - I'm able to browse websites without any problems with Cloudflare Warp if I switch to Microsoft Edge, and Vivaldi works as expected when Cloudflare Warp is disabled.

Any idea how to resolve this problem?