This occurs from time to time on each of my four Windows 11 machines (AMD 5950X desktop, AMD 7840U HP laptop, Intel 10510U HP laptop, and Surface Pro X (SQ2 CPU).

These are all latest Vivaldi versions (as of 8/31/24) with Windows 11 also up to date as of same date.

Completely uninstalling and reinstalling Vivaldi and setting up the 7 accounts again seems to fix the problem for a while, but it usually recurs after a while.

It seems to go away for a while, then return. I haven't deduced what situations inside or outside of Vivaldi may contribute to the issue.

When it works, Vivaldi mail is my preferred email app, but it is so unreliable I hesitate to use it.

The filters I am trying to use are intended to separate the emails for selected accounts by using TO addresses, similar to the following, as applied to the Received folder:

to:[email protected] OR to:[email protected] OR to:[email protected] OR to:[email protected] OR to:[email protected]

Then I use a second filter to return the emails from the sixth and seventh accounts.

It seems that any manual search while the situation is occurring also returns a "No messages in selected view" error, and manual searches work when the filters are working.

Is there something I can do to prevent this behavior, or is it a bug?