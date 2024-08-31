Filters erroneously return "No messages in selected view"
This occurs from time to time on each of my four Windows 11 machines (AMD 5950X desktop, AMD 7840U HP laptop, Intel 10510U HP laptop, and Surface Pro X (SQ2 CPU).
These are all latest Vivaldi versions (as of 8/31/24) with Windows 11 also up to date as of same date.
Completely uninstalling and reinstalling Vivaldi and setting up the 7 accounts again seems to fix the problem for a while, but it usually recurs after a while.
It seems to go away for a while, then return. I haven't deduced what situations inside or outside of Vivaldi may contribute to the issue.
When it works, Vivaldi mail is my preferred email app, but it is so unreliable I hesitate to use it.
The filters I am trying to use are intended to separate the emails for selected accounts by using TO addresses, similar to the following, as applied to the Received folder:
to:[email protected] OR to:[email protected] OR to:[email protected] OR to:[email protected] OR to:[email protected]
Then I use a second filter to return the emails from the sixth and seventh accounts.
It seems that any manual search while the situation is occurring also returns a "No messages in selected view" error, and manual searches work when the filters are working.
Is there something I can do to prevent this behavior, or is it a bug?
yojimbo274064400
does the issue persist if you right click on Filters > Filter Name and select Advanced > Rerun Filter for Folder?
Yes, the situation persists: no apparent change at all.
ltgorm Vivaldi Team
@byersgl can you check mail settings when the list is empty and see what value is in the "Search In" field? It should say "All Messages" unless you really wanted it to only search in certain folder or view.
After searching about some more, I find that rebuilding the Mail Search Database (as in Searching Inbox not working, among others) seems to fix the problem. Hopefully, that doesn't have to be done manually too often.
Subsequently, I have changed the Search In field from "Received" to "All Messages", per ltgorm's suggestion. How does All Messages differ from Received?