Hello, the issue I'm facing is limited compatibility with Google and it's webpages, such as settings. They're showing up as if I were on Firefox browsing Google (which ironically works fine) and the profile icon only shows on Google.com, which has an infinite loading circle under the search bar.

I have been scouring the forums the past few days to see if anyone else was having this issue but my search has been fruitless.

I'm on Vivaldi Snapshot 6.9.3451 and I have recently done a cache + data wipe and updated today for the Address bar being hidden behind the keyboard fix.

Here are some photos:

