6.9.3447.37 bug with email extensions
Hello,
I noticed that my email icons extensions don't refresh until I add a new tab or close and restart Vivaldi.
To be clear and to give an example, I have a hotmail email extension which shows an envelope with the number of unread emails on its icon at the top right of Vivaldi. Even if I read the email, the number remains unchanged. I have to add a new tab or restart Vivaldi to get the updated count.
The same issue occurs with my Gmail and yahoo extensions. I noticed this since the last version.
Is this a bug with the latest version, or is it a problem that affects only me?
Thanks to all
@flyeric777
Hi, a user report this Yesterday iirc about the Gmail extensions.
I guess it is because of the Chromium change to 128, Chrome is on 127 for example.
Of course it could also be a bug.
Many Chrome extensions doesn't work in Vivaldi, some work for Years then stop working, some break Vivaldi.
You can report it to the bug tracker, the developer decide if it a Vivaldi bug.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username. Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
Hello mib2berlin,
Thank you for your response. I appreciate the information.
I'm curious as to why all three of my email extensions (Hotmail, Gmail, and Yahoo) are experiencing the same issue, while other non-email extensions seem to be working fine.
Thanks again for your help.
Cheers
@flyeric777
I can confirm it with Checker Plus for Gmail.
Report it, the developer can check and decide if something wrong on the Vivaldi side.
Just out of interest, did you ever think about to add these accounts to the Vivaldi mail client?
No extensions, all in one place and so forth.
I would die without a mail client to manage 5 mail accounts.
Cheers, mib
In fact, around 2000/2010, I had the habit of using an email client. In my opinion, it's a bad idea. Following bugs and/or mistakes, I've lost everything, and it also consumes resources on the computer. If the computer is lost, you lose everything. For these reasons, I definitely don't want to use an email client. Additionally, if you don't have your computer with you, it can be a problem.
I have to specify that I only use webmail services provided by Gmail, Yahoo, Hotmail, and ProtonMail. In the past, I've also used email clients provided by internet or phone network providers, but when you switch to another one, you lose everything or it takes a long time to get your data back.
For me, the best thing is to have webmail services from the biggest providers as mentioned above. For information, I use the maximum amount of email accounts in Gmail (10) and they are associated with my Checker Plus for Gmail extension.
Cheers
@flyeric777 Email doesn't have to be like that these days. Gmail is quite willing to let you keep all your mail on their servers if you set it up as IMAP - that's just how IMAP works. And if you're not using your desktop you can still use their webmail. Same for Yahoo, never used Hotmail but I'd expect them to support IMAP too. (And since your mail is still on their servers you lose nothing if you are on a different computer.)
@flyeric777
Hi, I use mail like @sgunhouse mention since 20 Years or so.
I never lost one single mail since then.
Anyway, using web clients is horror for me, they are ugly too.
Cheers, mib
Thank you for your answers!
I confirm that there is an IMAP protocol with Yahoo, as I have already used it.
Also, it's true that when using IMAP, the data remains on the server. You reminded me that using IMAP is safe and convenient for having all your emails in one place. However, there are some small drawbacks (resource usage, mobile usage, etc.).
In both cases, whether using an email client or webmail, there are some drawbacks. It ultimately comes down to personal choice.
For me, the simple fact of having one app on Windows and another on Android, and using resources, doesn't satisfy me. This is just my personal opinion; I'm not saying it's bad, I just prefer using webmail.
Cheers
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
For issue Checker Plus for Gmail with Vivaldi
Please ask extension developer first at https://jasonsavard.com/forum/discussion/8538/vivaldi-button-not-updating
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@flyeric777 I suggest report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
I will confirm and add information about support post of Checker Plus for Gmail.
flyeric777
The report has been sent.
Again, the bug appears with all extension which using an email counter.
Not only gmail checker plus, also yahoo mail notifier (only a permanent question mark instead of the number of unread emails), x-notifier neo...
With these informations, i guess that the problem doesn't come from gmail checker plus because my other email extension have the same behaviour.
the problem didn't occur before this version.
it looks that the bug come from vivaldi's last update
@flyeric777
Thank you for the report.
I added a link here and confirmed the report.
Cheers, mib
flyeric777
In fact, I noticed that the problem is not limited to email-related extensions, but affects all extensions that require their appearances to be updated. For example, when I use a VPN based on an extension, the state of the VPN (connected/not connected) is visible on its extension icon. However, with this bug, the state of the icon is not updated. Therefore, the problem is deeper; it does not only affect email-related extensions but all extensions that need their appearances to be updated.
Is a Moderator could rename the Topic by:
6.9.3447.37 bug with the appearance of extension icons - Status not updated
-
While waiting an update, is it possible to go back to a previous version ?
Because it's disabling (at least for me, who uses quite a few extensions).
Also, is there a link to choose the desired version, because I actually have doubts about when the issues started.
I don't remember if it was the last or the second-to-last version.
Thank you all.
@flyeric777
Hi again, it is not recommended to downgrade Vivaldi, different Chromium versions and many changes in the sync system, for example.
You can install an older version as Standalone install and copy your default profile over.
It depends on your workflow and he usage of sync if this is practical.
The bug report gets higher priority but we never get any timeline.
@mib2berlin Thank you very much for you help
Maybe gonna try as i didn't meet any problem with the previous version.
Have a nice day
@mib2berlin I don't really understand the purpose of this version.
If i install this one (standalone) will i get all my bookmarks, extensions and preferences kept ?
Thank you.
@flyeric777
You need to copy your profile folder "Default" over to the standalone install of an older version.
Delete the existing folder before you copy.
The path to the profile is published in File > Help > About
@mib2berlin Again, thank you very much
Have a nice day, again
Dear all,
Almost a week and still no update.
When could we hope to get it ?
As this bug is really annoying.
Thank you.