Hello,

I noticed that my email icons extensions don't refresh until I add a new tab or close and restart Vivaldi.

To be clear and to give an example, I have a hotmail email extension which shows an envelope with the number of unread emails on its icon at the top right of Vivaldi. Even if I read the email, the number remains unchanged. I have to add a new tab or restart Vivaldi to get the updated count.

The same issue occurs with my Gmail and yahoo extensions. I noticed this since the last version.

Is this a bug with the latest version, or is it a problem that affects only me?

Thanks to all