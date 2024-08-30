Search upon opening browser
-
Really my only complaint about Vivaldi is the fact that when you open a new window or tab, you are not automatically able to type into the search tab. Instead you need to manually click into the search tab. Many other browsers, for instance microsoft edge which i have to use for work, has this feature, where you can conveniently open a new tab and start typing in a search. Please make this easy but highly impactful change to Vivaldi to improve on what is already such a great web browser.
-
@jakemcrae Search in the address bar?
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@jakemcrae Settings > Tabs:
Also note that this is the Default setting, so you have changed something yourself to make it not do this.