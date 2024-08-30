IMAP on Yahoo stopped working, probably with the 6.9 update
-
GistOfSpirit
Using vivaldi 6.9.3447.37.
I noticed that I keep getting errors of the following two types since the update:
01:41:07.997 error [Mail - imap, [email protected], indexing] [UNAVAILABLE] UID FETCH Server error - Please try again later
01:41:33.831 error [Mail - imap, [email protected]] [LIMIT] LOGIN Rate limit hit.
It seems that it doesn't receive messages at all - I sent an email from another address and I got a notification on my mobile, but not in Vivaldi.
I think this started with the 6.9 update, but I'm not 100% sure. I rarely receive anything in this address so it might have been up to a week before, when I last got one. I definitely didn't notice these specific errors before, though.
-
yojimbo274064400
First issue is likely due to second, LOGIN Rate limit hit.
The issue is not specific to any email client but to the number of logins made over a short period of time. To resolve this issue make sure none of your email clients are trying to access the Yahoo account for a period of time; not sure how long, it could be a few minutes to an hour. Hopefully after this period of inactivity the issue will have resolved itself.
-
GistOfSpirit
@yojimbo274064400 I don't have anything doing that other than vivaldi. The mobile app running in the background too, but I don't think it would count.
Did vivaldi start trying to login more than it used to? In any case, I closed the browser overnight and I'm still having the same issue.
-
yojimbo274064400
In that case consider clearing the Console log and then when the issue occurs search for the text login "your-email-address-between-quotes", i.e.
login "用心棒@yahoo.com"
How many times does it appear?
-
giannilupindo
@GistOfSpirit Same problem!
-
GistOfSpirit
I removed the account, waited a few days, created a new app password and re-added the account. It began having the same problem almost immediately.
I'm still not sure if it's because of a change Vivaldi made or a change Yahoo made, however.
-
@GistOfSpirit I did the same.
-
@GistOfSpirit said in IMAP on Yahoo stopped working, probably with the 6.9 update:
I removed the account, waited a few days, created a new app password and re-added the account. It began having the same problem almost immediately.
The real Yahoo! password is not able to fetch anything.
I'm still not sure if it's because of a change Vivaldi made or a change Yahoo made, however.
I'm afraid that it is a new Yahoo! issue, so we will be forced to use Yahoo! webmail or another allowed mail client.
-
mib2berlin
@GistOfSpirit @giannilupindo
Hi, the Vivaldi developer work on a solution, as workaround use an app password created in your Yahoo account.
Simple password and OAuth are not working at moment.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin said in IMAP on Yahoo stopped working, probably with the 6.9 update:
@GistOfSpirit @giannilupindo
Hi, the Vivaldi developer work on a solution, as workaround use an app password created in your Yahoo account.
Simple password and OAuth are not working at moment.
It seems that last version 6.9.3447.41 (Stable channel) (64-bit) has fixed the issue about the app Yahoo! passwords (only an initial error after the configuration is still present). OAuth is still not working. Thanks.