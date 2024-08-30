Using vivaldi 6.9.3447.37.

I noticed that I keep getting errors of the following two types since the update:

01:41:07.997 error [Mail - imap, [email protected], indexing] [UNAVAILABLE] UID FETCH Server error - Please try again later

01:41:33.831 error [Mail - imap, [email protected]] [LIMIT] LOGIN Rate limit hit.

It seems that it doesn't receive messages at all - I sent an email from another address and I got a notification on my mobile, but not in Vivaldi.

I think this started with the 6.9 update, but I'm not 100% sure. I rarely receive anything in this address so it might have been up to a week before, when I last got one. I definitely didn't notice these specific errors before, though.