I really like Vivaldy, but every time I give it a try there are issues that make me go back to Firefox or Edge. Vivaldi has been fixing the crashes problem, although still happens from time to time. But the main issue I have right now is with the high usage of GPU and CPU. After a while of watching Youtube or Twitch the browser starts slowing down to the point where I can't use my PC anymore. I run WIndows 10 but this problem never happens with other browsers.

I truly believe that if Vivaldi were to fixe its optimization problems it would become #1 in no time. But right now it's really hard to use and recommend when I don't even understand why it consumes so many resources.