After updating to 6.9.3447.37 (Stable channel) (64-bit) and restarting, my Vivaldi window reopen with all the previous tab, which had about 10 YouTube tab already open. This YouTube autoplay without me going to one of the tab. I need to turn them off (pausing) one by one. Even then, there are still instances of them going back on again (play again).

After making sure every open tab video is pause, I can still hear sounds from YouTube, that I remember opening a few days ago. Yes they are still here not sure why. I checked on the Vivaldi Task Manager, there are indeed a closed tab that are still there, including YouTube that I closed days ago.

I'm not sure why both happened, are they intentional? Like keeping a tab open in background just in case I open it again? But it's so random and I already trash all the recently closed tabs.