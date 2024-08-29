All Youtube Tabs Open and Play Immediately
After updating to 6.9.3447.37 (Stable channel) (64-bit) and restarting, my Vivaldi window reopen with all the previous tab, which had about 10 YouTube tab already open. This YouTube autoplay without me going to one of the tab. I need to turn them off (pausing) one by one. Even then, there are still instances of them going back on again (play again).
After making sure every open tab video is pause, I can still hear sounds from YouTube, that I remember opening a few days ago. Yes they are still here not sure why. I checked on the Vivaldi Task Manager, there are indeed a closed tab that are still there, including YouTube that I closed days ago.
I'm not sure why both happened, are they intentional? Like keeping a tab open in background just in case I open it again? But it's so random and I already trash all the recently closed tabs.
@Valmighty Known bug!
Happens with Youtube tabs opened in background, starting a different program, so Vivaldi looses focus, and if you go back to Vivaldi window, it play all tabs..
This new bug:
VB-109017 "Background tabs with youtube videos starts to play automatically" - confirmed.
@DoctorG said in All Youtube Tabs Open and Play Immediately:
VB-109017
Ah thank you. Where can I see the bug list?
Also, in the task manager, there are tons of pages that I already closed days ago (so that's eating away my RAM) and that tab play too. Is that a feature or a bug?
Lucky to see, that it is a Youtube-only issue, i hope so.
Would be very nasty for users if i run a few tabs with meetings and going back to Vivaldi all of them will play sound
@Valmighty said in All Youtube Tabs Open and Play Immediately:
Where can I see the bug list?
For dev team and some internal helpers only.
Workaround
Open Settings → Privacy → Website Permissions → Global Permissions → Autoplay → Block
Then the background tabs stay silent even after restoring Vivaldi window.
@Valmighty And for you?
Pathduck
@DoctorG Not really a Solution - rather a Workaround
But nice finding
I have Global: Autoplay = Blocked
But I have
youtube.com: Autplay = Allowed
Because Allowed is needed for hovering video thumbnails playback to work, I like that feature
@Pathduck said in All Youtube Tabs Open and Play Immediately:
Not really a Solution - rather a Workaround
Thanks. Yes, my unclear post; I renamed the text.
Pathduck
Would be very nasty for users if i run a few tabs with meetings and going back to Vivaldi all of them will play sound
Happened to me
Some weeks ago during Snapshots - I tried to find a way to make it happen again, but I couldn't so I stopped caring because it didn't happen again
@Pathduck said in All Youtube Tabs Open and Play Immediately:
Some weeks ago during Snapshots
I had not tested so much on Youtube, that's why i missed the bug and was never hit by it.
This happened to me just now, and I didn't know what I was hit with!
That was some scary stuff... :
@Pathduck
@Valmighty
Dev team is working on a fix now.
@DoctorG same issue, and not really a workaround.
It still starts playing all newly opened in background YT videos, when alt-tab back to vivaldi, even if you have Autoplay: block.
Glad it's a known issue, that's being worked on, quite annoying.
But at least now i figured the trigger and can try to avoid until it's fixed.
Happening with Twitch.tv too
Thanks, I hope it will be fixed after the upgrade.
A Fix is in progress and roughly tested internally. Stay tuned.
@Valmighty, why don't you use playlists for the videos, instead of open these in several tabs, as workarround? I do so
Having same issue here, im a new vivaldi user.
Is there issues common?
And the browser auto updates? bcz i havent updated it myself..
mib2berlin
@beLpheg0r
Hi, welcome to the forum.
Yes, issues in browsers are common.
This autoplay bug in Vivaldi is reported to the bug tracker and "In Process".
Auto update is enabled by default and there is a message in the address bar if a new version is ready to update.
You can disable it, just search in the settings search field for "update".
Cheers, mib