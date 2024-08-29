So many features, no Bitdefender
New features keep getting added to Vivaldi but still no support for Bitdefender. Not sure why it wouldn't be a priority to work with a major antivirus/security provider.
And before someone says, "This is something Bitdefender has to do", I already reached out to them. They said they are glad to work with various browsers, it's entirely up to Vivaldi.
mib2berlin
@mbrown3
Hi, a quick search gives no result in the bug tracker so I guess nobody ever report it.
I bit more information is needed about what isn't work.
Please, always add your Vivaldi and OS version.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@mbrown3 said in So many features, no Bitdefender:
What does that even mean?
Bitdefender is an antivirus/antimalware that runs in your OS.
Vivaldi is a browser.
A good antivirus should have support for any browser that runs on the system, to scan its traffic with its "web shield" and scan any downloads.
Browsers do not code "support" for antiviruses as that would be just absurd - there's literally thousands of AV vendors out there.
Avast Web Shield scans all traffic from Vivaldi and blocks any connection to blacklisted sites. It scans any files I download the moment they're on the disk.
Vivaldi and Avast work perfectly together, and there's no "support" for Avast in Vivaldi and no need to install any extension in Vivaldi.
So I don't know what Bitdefender is doing wrong.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@mbrown3 said in So many features, no Bitdefender:
Means what? What is missing or broken?
- Your vivaldi version and OS? Is your bitdefender updated to latest version?
- Are you talking about a browser extension? Which one? Something else? What?
- Have you reported as bug to Vivaldi to ask them if the will to establish a contact with bitdefender?
- Have you asked to bitdefender if the will to establish a contact with Vivaldi?
- Have you got some real/useful feedback from Bitdefender? ("it doesn't work with Vivaldi because...")
You almost provided no informations, so no-one can really help to sort the things out, if possible.
@mbrown3 said in So many features, no Bitdefender:
nonsense, no browser supports any particular antivirus, it's the other way around if anything, and in any case, the AV should be only monitoring files downloaded unaware of the browser used.