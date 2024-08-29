@mbrown3 said in So many features, no Bitdefender:

New features keep getting added to Vivaldi but still no support for Bitdefender.

What does that even mean?

Bitdefender is an antivirus/antimalware that runs in your OS.

Vivaldi is a browser.

A good antivirus should have support for any browser that runs on the system, to scan its traffic with its "web shield" and scan any downloads.

Browsers do not code "support" for antiviruses as that would be just absurd - there's literally thousands of AV vendors out there.

Avast Web Shield scans all traffic from Vivaldi and blocks any connection to blacklisted sites. It scans any files I download the moment they're on the disk.

Vivaldi and Avast work perfectly together, and there's no "support" for Avast in Vivaldi and no need to install any extension in Vivaldi.

So I don't know what Bitdefender is doing wrong.