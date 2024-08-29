Google is receiving thousands of requests because Pixel devices are not starting properly or are stuck in a boot loop.

The devices keep restarting one after the other or suddenly and unexpectedly crash.

The reason for this is several bad, insufficiently tested Google updates in a row.

Google's answers are, as so often, not really helpful.

Very often, the only recommendation is to send the device in for repair, even if a factory reset is no longer possible.

Many Pixel devices have already been bricked during a factory reset after a Google update in July.

They became completely unusable.

A really good solution is the new open source, “FOSS” tool 'PixelFlasher'.

The global Open Source community always reacts very quickly to such technical problems that affect many people.

Especially in India and the USA.

PixelFlasher is available in the “XDA Forum” with a clear description and is relatively easy to use, so that even inexperienced users can try it out.

Questions can also be asked in the forum.

https://xdaforums.com/t/pixelflasher-a-gui-tool-for-flashing-updating-rooting-managing-pixel-phones.4415453/

This again shows that it is much better to install the very good Open Source custom rom 'GrapheneOS' on Google Pixel devices.

GrapheneOS itself provides good instructions for this.

You should only use these.

Forums offer help with this.

Likewise, all major Open Source messengers such as 'Matrix', 'Jabber/XMPP' and 'SimpleX' have member-strong rooms for 'GrapheneOS'.