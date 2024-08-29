Mail client
-
Mail client has been and is great. Recently however, after a manual clean-up of cache, I started getting following inconvenience. I have a separate, portable instance of Vivaldi, specifically dedicated to email, since I use 6 separate email accounts and and keep all my email history locally in the client. Of those email accounts, 3 require Oauth authentication and the other 3 have standard way of authentication. So the problem I experience lately can be described so. The first time I open Vivaldi in the morning, I see a brief message, from the default account, that I am connected. However moments later the default, same as the rest of accounts appear to go offline and get a red circle. They all don't react and are unable to receive or send mails in this state. The solution I found, was to go into mail settings, click on the "Server" tab and wait for each account to show "Verified". Than I close Vivaldi and reopen it and it begins to function properly (receiving and sending emails). Subsequently I can keep opening and closing Vivaldi in the day and it will work correctly. However in the following morning the problem returns a new. About a month ago, when I set up those 6 accounts, Vivaldi was working without a glitch. I don't know if I, by cleaning cache, triggered some sort of a bug. Please help. The error on the red dot states: "Socket timed out!". Now it also started to give this error randomly when I restart Vivaldi even in the same day.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@svetloslav Which Vivaldi version?
Which Windows version?
Which accounts fail? The ones with oAUth or with regular password login?
Which provider are the accounts which fail?
Do you use any external security software?
Are you in a company?
-
mib2berlin
@DoctorG @svetloslav
Hi, I had the same in the snapshot 3447.13 with 5 accounts, the usual subjects:
Gmail, Outlook, Yahoo, Freenet, Vivaldi
The only way was to remove the accounts and add them again.
I guess @svetloslav use POP3, so it is impossible to do this, isn't it?
-
Nope, I use IMAP on all, but have set it up to download all messages for local availability, so it will not be a pleasant task to reset all 6 accounts. Today I updated to Vivaldi 6.9 and it worked on a first run. Will keep monitoring. As stated, it happens also randomly and is fixed after a restart
-
@DoctorG
#Windows 11 24h2
#All accounts enter into a "red dot" state with the error "Socket timed out!" on hovering over the red dot. Both Oauth and regular, I stated that in my original message.
#All accounts fail the provider is not important.
#I do not use any security software, in fact I have disabled the malware for the gullible, called "Windows Defender".
#I am at home, no company and I configure my networks professionally, since I have advanced knowledge on the subject.
Furthermore, as already explained the error was not present initially, but after a mixture of me deleting manually cache and updating Vivaldi to a newer build.
-
@svetloslav Some privacy software, and even Microsoft Ccleaner, is known to delete cookies on restarts - but that should only effect Oauth. Some other network thing that takes a while to set up, perhaps?
-
@svetloslav said in Mail client:
I have a separate, portable instance of Vivaldi,
What does this mean?
Are you referring to a "Standalone" version with no extensions (or password storage etc.)?
-
PPathduck moved this topic from Vivaldi for Windows