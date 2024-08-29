Mail client has been and is great. Recently however, after a manual clean-up of cache, I started getting following inconvenience. I have a separate, portable instance of Vivaldi, specifically dedicated to email, since I use 6 separate email accounts and and keep all my email history locally in the client. Of those email accounts, 3 require Oauth authentication and the other 3 have standard way of authentication. So the problem I experience lately can be described so. The first time I open Vivaldi in the morning, I see a brief message, from the default account, that I am connected. However moments later the default, same as the rest of accounts appear to go offline and get a red circle. They all don't react and are unable to receive or send mails in this state. The solution I found, was to go into mail settings, click on the "Server" tab and wait for each account to show "Verified". Than I close Vivaldi and reopen it and it begins to function properly (receiving and sending emails). Subsequently I can keep opening and closing Vivaldi in the day and it will work correctly. However in the following morning the problem returns a new. About a month ago, when I set up those 6 accounts, Vivaldi was working without a glitch. I don't know if I, by cleaning cache, triggered some sort of a bug. Please help. The error on the red dot states: "Socket timed out!". Now it also started to give this error randomly when I restart Vivaldi even in the same day.